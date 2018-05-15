Vernon Bosman bag first point

It took them a month but Vernon Bosman Accounting finally gained their first point in the Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League Monday night at Parkinson Field #9 in Kelowna.

Bosman battled Tree Brewing of Kelowna to a 2-2 draw with all the goals coming in the first half. Bosman struck first after a build up on the right wing between Mike Barrajon and Gerry Geelkerken. Barrajon crossed the ball to striker Mike Grace, who towered above a few defenders and headed the ball in the right corner.

Sammi Kimpian quickly equalized and both teams then enjoyed several chances. At 30 minutes, left winger Barry Mackay received a long pass from Danny Pawsey. Mackay crossed the ball in front and found a diving Dave Howes for the 2-1 lead.

Eduard Martinez levelled the score just before the break.

The second half was much of the same attacking on both sides. Tree Brewing had the most chances and could have netted a few, but keeper Yogi Kongsdorf was again the Safeway Man of the Match for the 0-3-1 accountants, stopping one penalty shot. The 2-1-1 brewers also struck four goalposts.

Meanwhile, former Edmonton Oiler farmhand Duane Dennis pulled the hat trick as Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos shelled Real JVL of Kelowna 8-0 at MacDonald Park.

Mark Wasylyk added a deuce, while Bryan Schenker, Volker Otto and Jason Beck supplied singles in support of Bobby Zalcik. The Pogos are 4-0, Real JVL 0-4-1.

Dennis, a seven-year German pro who boosted the Vernon Lakers to the 1990 Centennial Cup Canadian Junior A hockey title and the Acadia Axemen to the 1993 national university crown, completed his hat trick early in the second half and looked sharp on multiple other attempts. He wants a Capri Cup for a sporting triple crown.

John Orton, the team leader in goals, was held off the scoresheet as Real JVL keeper and former CFL receiver Jay Christensen had his number all evening.

Beck buried a smashing low 30-yard corker for the goal of the match, while Otto closed the scoring off a nice flick from Jeff Nice.

In other games, it was: Penticton 2 Mind Smart 1; Brown Benefits 3 Mission Cleaners 1; Mabui 6 R&B Rented Mules 1; Soccer United 4 Brandt’s Creek Pub 3.