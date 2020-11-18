Vernon bowler qualifies for provincial squad

Alex Kazimer on three-man Team B.C. that will compete at Youth Challenge nationals in Winnipeg

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer from Lincoln Lanes qualified for the three-man Team B.C. squad that will compete at the National Youth Challenge, scheduled for March 2021 in Winnipeg, COVID-depending. (Photo contributed)

Winnipeg in March will be just fine for Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer

The Lincoln Lanes member qualified for Team B.C. that will compete at the national Youth Challenge finals in the ‘Peg March 24-27, 2021, COVID-permitting.

The top three men and women from the eight-game scratch roll-off provincial finals in Salmon Arm and Prince George qualified for Team B.C.

Kazimer collected his spot in the top three with a 204 average at the provincials in Salmon Arm. He rolled games of 196, 283, 180, 189, 183, 233,233, and 135 for a total of 1,622. He will be joined in Winnipeg by Jayden Allgaier of Abbotsford and Gavin Ng of Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. women’s team consists of Teya Levasseur of Abbotsford, Emma Parise of PoCo and Aralynn Taylor from Quesnel.

Twenty women and 16 men competed for the provincial team spots.

Zakk Hamilton of Lincoln Lanes finished 6th among the men with a 195 average.

Aryssa Matsen of Lincoln was 15th among the women.

