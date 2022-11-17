Vernon bowler rolls path to national finals

Vernon’s Lukas Rachwalski (left) won the Junior Boys division at the Youth Bowl Championship Provincial Singles tournament in Kelowna Nov. 13. He now advances to the national championships in May 2023 in Saskatchewan. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Lukas Rachwalski can pencil aweekend in Saskatchewan in May in his 2023 travel itinerary.

The Vernon bowler will wing his way to the Prairies May 7-9, after winning the Junior Boys division at the Youth Bowl Championship Provincial Singles tournament held Nov. 13 in Kelowna and Vernon.

Bantams (8-10-year-olds) and Juniors (11-14) bowled at Capri Lanes in Kelowna, Senior bowlers (15-19) were at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes.

The top scratch bowler in each age group advances to the nationals in Saskatchewan. Juniors and seniors rolled eight total games, the bantams bowled six.

Rachwalski collected scores of 236, 171, 222, 141, 232, 241, 212 and 236 for an eight-game total of 1,691.

Lincoln Lanes mates Zakk Hamilton and Jonah McMillan won bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Hamilton was third in Senior boys with a 1,854 total(255, 186, 261, 188, 238, 222,231, 273) and McMillan finished third in Bantam boys with a 753 total (162, 127, 82, 129, 134, 119).

Three Vernon bowlers won medals of each colour in the Pins Over Average results.

Axl Rachwalski won gold in Bantam boys. Charleigh Lemay took silver in Senior girls, and Ethan Halford captured bronze in Junior boys.

Lemay and Alex Kazimer came oh-so-close to representing B.C. at the Youth Challenge national finals. The provincials were held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Capri Lanes, where youth bowlers from all over B.C. competed in the eight-game event.

Kazimer was one point away from being named to the B.C. team. He bowled an eight-game total of 1,832, good for a 229 average.

Lemay averaged 217 for her 1,736 total. She missed the provincial squad by 19 points.

Both Vernon bowlers will step in for a bowler of the same sex if they’re unable to bowl at the national finals March 22-25 in Winnipeg.

Bowlers from Port Coquitlam, Surrey and Aldergrove make up the three boys/three girls teams.

Aryssa Matsen of Lincoln Lanes was eighth in the girls competion while Hamilton placed 13th in the boys event.

The provincial finals consisted of an eight-game scratch roll-off. A total of 18 females and 19 males vied for the three spots on each team.

