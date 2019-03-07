Lincoln Lanes’ Zakk Hamilton (centre) celebrates his YBC Junior Boys Single bowling provincial championship in the Lower Mainland. Hamilton now qualifies for the national finals in Oshawa. (Bowl BC Facebook - photo)

Vernon bowlers best in B.C.

Five from Lincoln Lanes win provincial Youth Bowling crowns and advance to Oshawa for national event

Five Vernon bowlers and their coaches will be winging their way east in May.

The quartet of Lincoln Lanes bowlers took part in the Youth Bowling of Canada provincial championships in Surrey/Port Coquitlam, and rolled to B.C. titles, qualifying for the national finals in Oshawa May 5-7.

The Bantam Boys team of Lukas Rachwalski and Reece Chisholm, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, the Junior team of Alex Kazimer and Nolan Blaeser, coached by Paul Schneider, and Junior single Zakk Hamilton won the provincial banners.

Over two days of bowling, each zone played two games against each of the other five zones, and received one point for a win and half-a-point for a tie.

If there was a tie at the end of the two days, there was a one-game roll-off where the highest scratch game was declared the winner.

Lukas Rachwalski and Chisholm ended up in a threw-way tie with Prince George and Port Coquitlam after 10 games. Vernon won the tiebreaker with a combined 354 score (Prince George had 336, PoCo had 335).

Kazimer and Blaeser were tied for first with Vancouver’s Grandview Lanes, and beat them by 50 pins (397-347) in the tiebreaker.

Hamilton collected gold with 7.5 points. He average a 211 score for his 10 games.

Lincoln Lanes’ Senior Boys team of Liam Arnold and Willem Gibson nearly made it to Oshawa. They finished in a three-way tie for first with Prince George and Port Coquitlam, but finished third in the tiebreaker with 416 points. (PG first, 464, PoCo 438).

The Vernon duo was coached by Ivan Soroka.


Lincoln Lanes bowlers Lukas Rachwalski (centre, left) and Reece Chisholm (right), and coach Trevor Rachwalski (rear) celebrate their YBC Bantam Boys Team provincial championship in the Lower Mainland. They now advance to the national championships in Oshawa. (Bowl BC Facebook - photo)

Lincoln Lanes bowlers Paul Schneider (coach, fourth from left), Nolan Blaeser and Alex Kazimer (fifth and sixth from left) won the YBC Junior Boys Provincial team championship in the Lower Mainland, and now advance to the national finals in Oshawa. (Bowl BC Facebook - photo)

