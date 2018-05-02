Vernon bowlers bound for nationals

YBC championships start Saturday in Regina

Vernon five-pin bowling coach Bob Dumont and YBC provincial champions, from left, Reece Chisholm, Odin Bruchall and Jaeven Morris. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Lincoln Lanes youth bowlers will be representing B.C. at the YBC National Championships starting Saturday in Regina.

Reece Chisholm will be knocking down pins as the Bantam Boy Single for B.C., while Odin Bruchall and Jaeven Morris will compete in Bantam Boys Doubles.

Bob Dumont has been busy coaching all three boys to prepare for the nationals. Bruchall and Morris will go up against Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northern Ontario, Southern Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland. Reece will be battling bowlers from the same provinces as well as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and N.W.T.

Meanwhile, bowlers of the year have been determined at Lincoln Lanes.

The local alley held its annual Bowler of the Year tournament where all bowlers who earned bowler of the week recognition during the season were eligible for the four-game pins over the average finale.

In the Club 55 Leagues, Olga Rosina took first place, bowling 113 pins over her 169 average. Myrna Workman was second (111 pins over her 124 average) and Tara Ratcliffe (91 pins over her 160 average) was third.

For the Club 55 Men, Marcel Charest took the top prize, rolling 182 pins over his 180 average. Ross Currie was second (153 pins over 186 average) and Al Berg took third place (82 pins over 167 average).

In the adult leagues, Jessy Buchanan won the ladies division, bowling 140 pins over her 209 average. Yvonne Walker was second (106 over her 227 average) and Nadine Rose made the money, finishing third by rolling 64 pins over her 154 average.

Matt White took the men’s division, bowling 51 pins over his 194 average. Bob McNabb bowled 12 pins over his 186 average to finish second, and Rick Link bowled his average to place third.

First-place finishers collected $70; $3o for second; $20 for third.

