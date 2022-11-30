Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer (right) helped a Lincoln Lanes team finish third at the Youth Games Region Final in Chase. (File photo)

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer (right) helped a Lincoln Lanes team finish third at the Youth Games Region Final in Chase. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers bronzed in Chase

Lincoln Lanes team third at Youth Games Region Finals

The Lincoln Lanes bowling team of Alex Kazimer, Ben Hilderman, and Talan and Lukas Rachwalski, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, finished third at the Youth Games Region Finals in Chase Sunday, Nov. 27.

The event was a four-game pins over average tournament with the teams made up of junior and senior bowlers.

The regional final participants were from Vernon, Chase and Kamloops. Six teams took part.

The Vernon quartet finished 150 pins over average, just three pins back of the silver medalists from Village Lanes in Chase.

Falcon Lanes from Kamloops took gold, rolling 240 pins over average.

READ MORE: ‘Naughty’ Christmas wrestling card comes to Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local SportsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cristall wins the battle, Bedard wins the war as Kelowna Rockets fall in front of sold-out crowd

Just Posted

The 19th annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at the Coldstream Christmas Church on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Contributed)
Coldstream lights up event after 2 year hiatus

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer (right) helped a Lincoln Lanes team finish third at the Youth Games Region Final in Chase. (File photo)
Vernon bowlers bronzed in Chase

A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)
Snowplow ditched up Vernon’s Silver Star Road

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE
Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes