Vernon bowlers bronzed in Chase

Lincoln Lanes team third at Youth Games Region Finals

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer (right) helped a Lincoln Lanes team finish third at the Youth Games Region Final in Chase. (File photo)

The Lincoln Lanes bowling team of Alex Kazimer, Ben Hilderman, and Talan and Lukas Rachwalski, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, finished third at the Youth Games Region Finals in Chase Sunday, Nov. 27.

The event was a four-game pins over average tournament with the teams made up of junior and senior bowlers.

The regional final participants were from Vernon, Chase and Kamloops. Six teams took part.

The Vernon quartet finished 150 pins over average, just three pins back of the silver medalists from Village Lanes in Chase.

Falcon Lanes from Kamloops took gold, rolling 240 pins over average.

