Bowlers Alex Kazimer (left), Aidan Buckley (right) and coach Len Egely celebrate their zone senior boys Youth Bowling Championship title at Lincoln Lanes in Vernon. (Kara Kazimer photo)

Vernon bowlers dominate zones at home

Five teams from Lincoln Lanes advance to provincial YBC finals in Vernon/Kelowna

Home lanes advantage paid off for Vernon bowlers at the Youth Bowling Championship zone finals on the weekend of Feb. 15 and 16 at Lincoln Lanes.

Teams from Lincoln Lanes swept the five divisions and finished 1-2 in a pair of the events.

The zone includes Vernon, Kamloops, Chase and Kelowna.

Aidan Buckley and Alex Kazimer, coached by Len (Lambchop) Egely, won the senior boys team title with a four-game total of 1,893. The senior girls duo of Cameron Shortt and Erika Kivi, and coached by Kara Kazimer, also won gold with a 1,600 four-game total.

The junior boys pairing of Vance Waldron and Cormac Gibson, coached by Trevor (Treasure) Rachwalski, won the title with a 1,502 score, beating lane mates Nathan Danics and Odin Bruchall by 209 pins. The silver medalists were also coached by Rachwalski.

READ MORE: Vernon bowlers best in B.C.

Winning the junior girls division was the duo of Charleigh Lemay and Aryssa Matsen, coached by Peggy Hoggard. The girls rolled a 1,416 four-game total to beat out lane mates Charlee Buckley and Paige Lutes, who finished second at 1,316. Hoggard also coached Buckley and Lutes.

The bantam girls tandem of Bronwen Walker and Taya Adams, coached by Keith Hoggard, took the bantam girls zone title with a 936.

The zone winners join single competitors Zakk Hamilton (junior boy single) and Liam Arnold (senior boy single), who won their competitions in December, at the provincial finals to be held at Lincoln Lanes and Kelowna March 7 and 8.

Bowlers successful at the provincials will compete at the National finals in May in Calgary.


Girls bowling

