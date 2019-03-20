Vernon bowlers double up at zones

Trio of Lincoln Lanes teams qualify for B.C. youth doubles championships in the Cariboo

Three Vernon bowling teams have punched tickets to the B.C. youth doubles championships April 6 at Cariboo Lanes in Williams Lake.

The three teams from Lincoln Lanes qualified at the zone finals in Kelowna.

Bowlers have been bowling in the qualifying round since January in each of the youth divisions (bantam, junior, senior). Bowlers were paired up with a partner (highest average with lowest average, second highest with second lowest, etc.) and after four weeks, the top-three doubles teams pins over average advanced to the zone finals, which was a three-game, pins over average tournament.

Lukas Rachwalski and Payton Lizee won gold in the bantam (8-to-10-years-old) division finishing 199 pins over average. The pair are coached by Trevor Rachwalski. The Lincoln Lanes team of Taya Adams and Jayden Adams won bronze at 61 pins over average.

READ ALSO: Vernon bowlers best in B.C.

Cormac Gibson and Aryssa Matson won gold in the junior (11-14) division, finishing 259 pins over average. They’re coached by Keith Hoggard. Lincoln Lanes swept the top three positions in the division. Charleigh Lemay and Evelyn Royal won silver with 159 pins over average. Odin Bruchall and Kimberley Lizee took bronze at 78 pins over average.

Going to provincials from the senior division (15-19) are Andreww Zettergreen and Matthew Boyes, who won gold with 127 pins over average. The duo is coached by Peggy Hoggard. Liam Arnold and Wyatt Reimer of Vernon won silver at 42 pins over average.

COACHES/KIDS TOURNAMENT

Lincoln Lanes hosted its annual fun event with 12 teams participating. Each team consisted of a coach and youth bowlers from the different age divisions.

BANTAM, JUNIOR, SENIOR DIVISION

1st: Keith Hoggard, Cameron Shortt, Ethan Halford, Rayne Hill, 227 pins over team average;

2nd: Mike Litowski, Liam Arnold, Kimberley Lizee, Charleigh Lemay, Taya Adams, 169 pins over team average;

3rd: Peggy Hoggard, Andrew Zettergreen, REece Chisholm, Jayden Adams, 142 pins over team average;

PEE WEE DIVISION

1st: Paul Schnyder, Addison Hamilton, Emily Hancher, Ryker Schnyder, Alex Schnyder, 87 pins over team average;

2nd: Drew Soroka, Harlan Soroka, Maks Melbrew, Logan Lorinczi, 14 pins over average.

3rd: Trevor Rachwalski, Ralan Rachwalski, Axl Rachwalski, Rylan Appell;

4th: Zane Carswell, Ben HIlderman, Dominic Hall, Necko Chisholm, Cash Grayson.


