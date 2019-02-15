Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Nadine Rose, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 643 triple to go 142 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Creed Woods, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 733 triple to go 157 over his 192 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Maureen Deis, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 560 triple to go 143 over her 139 average.

For the men, it was Ron Reinhart, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. He bowled a 562 triple to go 127 over his 145 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Joanne Swart, 100 POA; Randy Borton, 309, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 321, 823; Allen Burn, 306, 857; Kristen Fawcett,812; Cindy Doyle, 100 POA; Garrett Mackill, 310, 100 POA; Art Block, 306; Eugenia Fraser, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 311; Keith Hoggard, 378, 7 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 353.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Wayne Schultz, 273;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 216;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 118; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 156; Nolan Blaeser, 187;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 241.



