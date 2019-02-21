Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 12-25…

For the ladies, it was Brigitte Clayton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 562 triple to go 130 over her 144 average.

For the men, it was Ivan Soroka, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 720 triple to go 138 over his 194average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 12-25…

For the ladies, it was Audrey Perry, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. She bowled a 571 triple to go 151 over her 146 average.

For the men, it was Rick Rothgeb, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 564 triple to go 153 over his 137 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Marika Kirchpfennig, 100 POA; Barb Trickett, 100 POA; Randyt Borton, 309, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 802; Wayne Schultz, 358, 870, 345, 9 strikes in a row; Yvonne Walker, 305, 809, 314, 835; Bill Dennis, 306; Jessy Buchanan, 308, 331, 906, 100 POA; Dan De Boer, 301; John Chisholm, 302, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 313, 912; Zane Carswell, 312; Matt Eisenhauer, 334, 811; Barry Koenig, 322; Tanya Crozman, 100 POA; Chuck Pecor, 100 POA; Karla Kazimer, 100 POA; William Marchand, 305; Phil Tomkulak, 100 POA; Don Hurst, 352, 829, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Gil Flasch, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 52; Wayne Schultz, 272;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 206; William Marchand 216;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 118; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 156; Zakk Hamilton, 188;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 153; Liam Arnold, 240.



