Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Claire Devantier, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 484 triple to go 124 over her 120 average.

For the men, it was Bill Dennis, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 863 triple to go 173 over his 230 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Adriana Dase, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 560 triple to go 179 over her 127 average.

For the men, it was Tony Beauchamp, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 704 triple to go 200 over his 168 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Wayne Schultz, 350, 312, 898, 7 strikes in a row, 812; Rick Link, 305; Bailey Lawson, 7 strikes in a row; Bill Dennis, 346, 863, 100 POA; Leanne Weins, 321, 100 POA; Kristen FAwcett, 310, 816; Richard Keir, 100 POA; Kane Ackeral, 308; Sheldon Bayes, 300; Cindy Batke, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 316; Tyra Hoggard, 300.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 251; Wayne Schultz, 272;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 206; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 118; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 157; Zakk Hamilton, 188;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 153; Liam Arnold, 239.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

