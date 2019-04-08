Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 26-April 1…

For the ladies, it was Dara Gilliland, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 477 triple to go 126 over her 117 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Schultz, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 949 triple to go 160 over his 263 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 26-April 1…

For the ladies, it was Alice Rowland, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. She bowled a 566 triple to go 131 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Mel Lutes, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 689 triple to go 200 over his 163 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Wayne Schultz, 396, 949, 8 strikes in a row, 100 POA, 300, 817; Scott Morrice, 301; Lyle Rachwalski, 304; Trevor Rachwalski, 320, 383, 1,000, 9 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 320, 323, 869; Al Pitcairn, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 338, 815; Garret Mackill, 325, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Rick Crozman, 100 POA; Ray Gauthier, 300, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt, 328, 100 POA; Bill Dennis, 309; Herb Rideout, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 303.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 249; Wayne Schultz, 268;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 213;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 116;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 159; Nolan Blaeser, 189;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 238.

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Janene Covey, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 167 over her 136 average.

For the men, it was Dan DeBoer, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 892 triple to go 181 over his 237 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Jackie Mackintosh, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 662 triple to go 155 over her 177 average.

For the men, it was Don Osbourne, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 691 triple to go 160 over his 177 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Scott Morrice, 318; Bailey lawson, 320, 861; Trevor Rachwalski, 328, 814, 7 strikes in a row; Dan DeBoer, 341, 892, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 302, 401, 955, 100 POA; Janene Covey, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 323, 850; Wayne Schultz, 304.

