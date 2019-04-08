Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 26-April 1…

For the ladies, it was Dara Gilliland, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 477 triple to go 126 over her 117 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Schultz, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 949 triple to go 160 over his 263 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 26-April 1…

For the ladies, it was Alice Rowland, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. She bowled a 566 triple to go 131 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Mel Lutes, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 689 triple to go 200 over his 163 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Wayne Schultz, 396, 949, 8 strikes in a row, 100 POA, 300, 817; Scott Morrice, 301; Lyle Rachwalski, 304; Trevor Rachwalski, 320, 383, 1,000, 9 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 320, 323, 869; Al Pitcairn, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 338, 815; Garret Mackill, 325, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Rick Crozman, 100 POA; Ray Gauthier, 300, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt, 328, 100 POA; Bill Dennis, 309; Herb Rideout, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 303.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 249; Wayne Schultz, 268;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 213;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 116;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 159; Nolan Blaeser, 189;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 238.

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Janene Covey, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 167 over her 136 average.

For the men, it was Dan DeBoer, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 892 triple to go 181 over his 237 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Jackie Mackintosh, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 662 triple to go 155 over her 177 average.

For the men, it was Don Osbourne, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 691 triple to go 160 over his 177 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Scott Morrice, 318; Bailey lawson, 320, 861; Trevor Rachwalski, 328, 814, 7 strikes in a row; Dan DeBoer, 341, 892, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 302, 401, 955, 100 POA; Janene Covey, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 323, 850; Wayne Schultz, 304.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Wayne Schultz, 268;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 214;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 116;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 159; Nolan Blaeser, 189;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 238.



