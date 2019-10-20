Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 8-14

For the ladies, it was Lori Zwarych, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 585 triple to go 132 over her 151 average.

For the men, it was Pat Gaumont, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 601 triple to go 124 over his 159 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 8-14…

For the ladies, it was Betty Gauthier, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 542 triple to go 124 over her 162 average.

For the men, it was Larry Kotz, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 621 triple to go 138 over his 161 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Barry Koenig 311, 860; Cindy Batke 100 POA; Gord Wiffen 313, 859; Jason Summerfelt 316, 100 POA; Else Berg 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 319; Keith Hoggard 303; Dave Moore 100 POA.

