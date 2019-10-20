Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 8-14
For the ladies, it was Lori Zwarych, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 585 triple to go 132 over her 151 average.
For the men, it was Pat Gaumont, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 601 triple to go 124 over his 159 average.
Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 8-14…
For the ladies, it was Betty Gauthier, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 542 triple to go 124 over her 162 average.
For the men, it was Larry Kotz, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 621 triple to go 138 over his 161 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Barry Koenig 311, 860; Cindy Batke 100 POA; Gord Wiffen 313, 859; Jason Summerfelt 316, 100 POA; Else Berg 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 319; Keith Hoggard 303; Dave Moore 100 POA.
