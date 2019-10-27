Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 15-21…

For the ladies, it was Kelsee Knowlan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 611 triple to go 191 over her 140 average.

For the men, it was Derek Williams, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 935 triple to go 242 over his 231 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 15-21…

For the ladies, it was Gwenda Peck, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. She bowled a 613 triple to go 202 over her 137 average.

For the men, it was Dave Moore, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 667 triple to go 187 over his 160 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Dan DeBoer 325, 306; Derek Williams, 348, 341, 935, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 356, 879, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row, 313, 787; Bailey Lawson, 308; Kristen Fawcett, 761; Gwenda Peck, 100 POA; Lorraine Stephanson, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer, 303, 813; Keith Altwasser, 333, 100 POA; Cindy Batke, 100 POA; Cormac Gibson, 323, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 328, 852; Pat Gaumont, 100 POA; Colin O’Hara, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 246; Allen Burn, 267;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 204; William Marchand 219;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancerm 103; Axl Rachwalski, 119;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 96;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 177; Zakk Hamilton 221;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 214; Colby Eisenhauer 242.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.