Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 29-Nov. 4…

For the ladies, it was Carolyn Fletcher, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 641 triple to go 206 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Matt White, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 757 triple to go 199 over his 186 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4…

For the ladies, it was June Scott, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 671 triple to go 167 over her 168 average.

For the men, it was Al Berg, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 643 triple to go 205 over his 146 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Brittany Meyer 358, 100 POA; Randy Borton 318, 100 POA; Matt White 312, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 805; Yvonne Walker 318; Heather Leask 100 POA; John Orton 401, 859, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Ivan Soroka 339, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Drew Soroka 307, 815; Shawn Thibault 100 POA; Erika Kivi 338, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Bill Dennis 317, 100 POA; Paul Schnyder 323, 100 POA; Carolyn Fletcher 100 POA; Cindy Doyle 301, 100 POA; Al Berg 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard 323, 317, 829; Loralie Wagner 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, 263;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, Mary Bolton, 202; William Marchand 214;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher 103; Axl Rachwalski, 117;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 96;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 175; Zakk Hamilton 214;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 219; Colby Eisenhauer 237.

