Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Tammy Taylor, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 553 triple to go 136 over her 139 average.

For the men, it was Terry Fedick, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 745 triple to go 217 over his 176 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Susan Cuffe, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 679 triple to go 175 over her 168 average.

For the men, it was Keith Wilson, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 432 triple to go 144 over his 962 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Patti Johannson 100 POA; Gidi Steenbakkers 100 POA; Allen Burn 386, 860, 100 POA; Drew Soroka 318, 831; Kristen Fawcett 332, 7 strikes in a row; Dan DeBoer 804; Dan Hutchinson 100 POA; Rocky Klassen 100 POA, 310; Linda Hunter 100 POA; Gerry Thomas 305; Yvonne Walker 789; Ric Munk 100 POA; Gary Couture 100 POA; Mark Schmidt 314, 100 POA; Susan Cuffe 100 POA; Terry Fedick 100 POA; Jeff Hickey 327, 809, 100 POA; Frank Marchand 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes 321; William Marchand 300.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, 266;

Club 55: Shirley Little 204; Garry Altwasser 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher 103; Harlan Soroka 117;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 97;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 183; Zakk Hamilton 214;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 219; Colby Eisenhauer 237.

