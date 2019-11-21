Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 12-18…

For the ladies, it was Jade Hamilton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 680 triple to go 158 over her 174 average.

For the men, it was Art Block, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 787 triple to go 160 over his 209 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 12-18…

For the ladies, it was Diane Carroll, who bowls in the Thursday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 634 triple to go 145 over her 163 average.

For the men, it was Herb Rideout, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 691 triple to go 160 over his 177 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

William Marchand 326, 100 POA; Art Block 313, 100 POA; Jade Hamilton 348, 7 strikes in a row; Allen Burn 321, 310, 829; Nadine Rose 100 POA; Lyle Rachwalski 333, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes 816; Elsa Berg 100 POA; Louise Hurst 100 POA; Herb Rideout 309, 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 308; Mike Stedman 329, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, 266;

Club 55: Shirley Little 205; Garry Altwasser 215;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher 102; Harlan Soroka 117;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 100;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 183; Zakk Hamilton 209;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 221; Colby Eisenhauer 237.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.