Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Deb Crozman, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 688 triple to go 121 over her 189 average.

For the men, it was Trevor Rachwalski, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 897 triple to go 186 over his 237 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Gil Flasch, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 528 triple to go 141 over her 129 average.

For the men, it was Gerry Skura, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 651 triple to go 162 over his 163 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mel Lutes 100 POA; Matt White 307, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 320; Roy Moody 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 310, 807; Don Hurst 308, 100 POA; Gidi Steenbakkers 100 POA; Trevor Rachwalski 338, 897; Bailey Lawson 310; Lawrence Draeger 301; Tony Beauchamp 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; William Marchand 316, 100 POA; Ross Currie 317, 100 POA; Cormac Gibson 300; Deb Crozman 355, 100 POA; Jamie Summerfelt 330, 833, 100 POA; mark Perry 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 301; Keith Hoggard 346, 804, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Allen Burn, 264;

Club 55: Shirley Little 207; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher, Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski 116;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 102;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 188; Zakk Hamilton 209;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 220; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

