Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Deb Crozman, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 688 triple to go 121 over her 189 average.

For the men, it was Trevor Rachwalski, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 897 triple to go 186 over his 237 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 19-25…

For the ladies, it was Gil Flasch, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 528 triple to go 141 over her 129 average.

For the men, it was Gerry Skura, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 651 triple to go 162 over his 163 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mel Lutes 100 POA; Matt White 307, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 320; Roy Moody 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 310, 807; Don Hurst 308, 100 POA; Gidi Steenbakkers 100 POA; Trevor Rachwalski 338, 897; Bailey Lawson 310; Lawrence Draeger 301; Tony Beauchamp 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; William Marchand 316, 100 POA; Ross Currie 317, 100 POA; Cormac Gibson 300; Deb Crozman 355, 100 POA; Jamie Summerfelt 330, 833, 100 POA; mark Perry 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 301; Keith Hoggard 346, 804, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Allen Burn, 264;

Club 55: Shirley Little 207; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher, Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski 116;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 102;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 188; Zakk Hamilton 209;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 220; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lone Okanagan high school at B.C. soccer provincials finishes 14th
Next story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

Just Posted

Holiday love abounds with classic tale at Vernon theatre

Velveteen Rabbit sparks joy at Seaton Secondary

Coldstream students kick up their heels for Eli

Harvest Hoedown dedicated to Eli Johannson

New Vernon Christmas market employs marginalized population

Market at 3023 teams up with VEPAD to put spotlight on homeless, mental health issues

SilverStar to light up night sky Friday

Annual Light Up event Vernon ski resort’s ‘biggest night’: media relations manager

Enderby students start own school newspaper

Starlight News is a student newspaper at M.V. Beattie Elementary in print since September

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

GoFundMe campaign launched against City of Kelowna amidst Okanagan homeless crisis

The campaign is looking for $50,000 to take the city to court

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

Most Read