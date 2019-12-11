Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Dec. 3-9…

For the ladies, it was Ange Dranchuk, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 447 triple to go 153 over her 98 average.

For the men, it was B0b Barton, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 527 triple to go 179 over his 116 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9…

For the ladies, it was Donna Cummings, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 654 triple to go 162 over her 164 average.

For the men, it was Hans Kurz, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 838 triple to go 259 over his 193 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Barb Tricket 100 POA; Shane White 100 POA; Lori Knight 100 POA; Drew Soroka 398, 841, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett 308; John Orton 308; Trevor Rachwalski 388, 885, 100 POA; Barry Koenig 301; Garry Altwasser 388, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Keith Altwasser 318, 800, 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; Hans Kurz 335, 838, 100 POA; Jade Hamilton 100 POA; Ken Fraser 330, 100 POA; Gary Mifflin 100 POA; Mike Litowski 338, 100 POA; Andy Chambers 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, Drew Soroka 264;

Club 55: Shirley Little 203; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski 115;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 103;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 189; Zakk Hamilton 205;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 213; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

