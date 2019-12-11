Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Dec. 3-9…

For the ladies, it was Ange Dranchuk, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 447 triple to go 153 over her 98 average.

For the men, it was B0b Barton, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 527 triple to go 179 over his 116 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9…

For the ladies, it was Donna Cummings, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 654 triple to go 162 over her 164 average.

For the men, it was Hans Kurz, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 838 triple to go 259 over his 193 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Barb Tricket 100 POA; Shane White 100 POA; Lori Knight 100 POA; Drew Soroka 398, 841, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett 308; John Orton 308; Trevor Rachwalski 388, 885, 100 POA; Barry Koenig 301; Garry Altwasser 388, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Keith Altwasser 318, 800, 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; Hans Kurz 335, 838, 100 POA; Jade Hamilton 100 POA; Ken Fraser 330, 100 POA; Gary Mifflin 100 POA; Mike Litowski 338, 100 POA; Andy Chambers 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, Drew Soroka 264;

Club 55: Shirley Little 203; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski 115;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 103;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 189; Zakk Hamilton 205;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 213; Colby Eisenhauer 231.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Just Posted

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

James and Jamesy return to Vernon for more Christmas tea

Their Dec. 19 show explores friendship, the joy of giving and a celebration of the imagination

Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Most Read