Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Dec. 10-16…

For the ladies, it was Elsa Berg, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 628 triple to go 136 over her 164 average.

For the men, it was John Chisholm, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 771 triple to go 189 over his 194 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Dec. 3-9…

For the ladies, it was Claudia West, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. She bowled a 678 triple to go 195 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Keith Altwasser, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. He bowled a 792 triple to go 186 over his 202 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Tony Beauchamp 304, 1oo POA; Rory White 323, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 753, 785; Drew Soroka 337; Dan DeBoer 330, seven strikes in a row; Kristen Fawcett 337; Trevor Rachwalski, seven strikes in a row; Bailey Lawson 410, 884, 100 POA; Ann Reid 100 POA; Keith Altwasser 332, 100 POA, 315, 100 POA; Bob McNabb, 334, 100 POA; Art Block, 373, 850, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer 343, 819; Cam Bottrill 100 POA; Elaine Williams 100 POA; Elsa Berg 100 POA; Bill Dennis 323, 100 POA; Jeff Hickey 314; Curtis Wallace 318; Sheldon Bayes 326; Keith Hoggard 302; Henry Veldhuis 351, 835, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Allen Burn, Drew Soroka 263;

Club 55: Shirley Little 202; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 101; Axl Rachwalski 115;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 103;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 189; Zakk Hamilton 205;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 213; Colby Eisenhauer 231.


