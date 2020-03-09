Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 18-24…
For the ladies, it was Bev Poffenroth, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 511 triple to go 118 over her 131 average.
For the men, it was Pierce Malkow, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 640 triple to go 154 over his 162 average.
Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 18-24…
For the ladies, it was Barb McLaughlin, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 616 triple to go 154 over her 154 average.
For the men, it was Don Williams, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 693 triple to go 189 over his 168 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Kay Stedman 348, 100 POA; Jake Block 301; Dan DeBoer 340, 843; Scott Morrice 351, 100 POA; Bob Mcnabb 328, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan 784; Drew Soroka 312, 373, 942, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett 783; Heather Leask 100 POA; Barry Koenig 316; Don Williams 100 POA; Alex Kazimer 341, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Sheldon Bayes 341, 100 POA; Trevor Kerr 306.
HIGH AVERAGES:
Adult: Yvonne Walker, 243; Drew Soroka 274;
Club 55: Shirley Little 201; William Marchand 213;
Youth Bowling
Peewees: Addison Hamilton 100; Eli Kennedy 120;
Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 105;
Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 199; Zakk Hamilton 203;
Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Aidan Buckley 227.
