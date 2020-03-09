Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Feb. 18-24…

For the ladies, it was Bev Poffenroth, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 511 triple to go 118 over her 131 average.

For the men, it was Pierce Malkow, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 640 triple to go 154 over his 162 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Feb. 18-24…

For the ladies, it was Barb McLaughlin, who bowls in the Friday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 616 triple to go 154 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was Don Williams, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 693 triple to go 189 over his 168 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Kay Stedman 348, 100 POA; Jake Block 301; Dan DeBoer 340, 843; Scott Morrice 351, 100 POA; Bob Mcnabb 328, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan 784; Drew Soroka 312, 373, 942, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett 783; Heather Leask 100 POA; Barry Koenig 316; Don Williams 100 POA; Alex Kazimer 341, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Sheldon Bayes 341, 100 POA; Trevor Kerr 306.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 243; Drew Soroka 274;

Club 55: Shirley Little 201; William Marchand 213;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 100; Eli Kennedy 120;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 105;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 199; Zakk Hamilton 203;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Aidan Buckley 227.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.