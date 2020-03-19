Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 10-16…
For the ladies, it was Katie Senger, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 567 triple to go 153 over her 138 average.
For the men, it was Jack Mawle, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 646 triple to go 160 over his 162 average.
Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 10-16…
For the ladies, it was Elsa LaPlante, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 607 triple to go 181 over her 142 average.
For the men, it was Norm Adams, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 661triple to go 196 over his 155 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Elsa LaPlante 100 POA; Norm Adams 100 POA; Myra Maksymchuk 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 328, 803, 313; Scott Morrice 320; Jule McDonald 100 POA; Gidi Steenbakkers 100 POA; Chris Cooper 100 POA; Drew Soroka 362, 353, 913, 7 strikes in a row x 2; Matt Eisenhauer 327, 856, 7 strikes in a row; Gerry Thomas 7 strikes in a row; Mark Schmidt 360, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Keith Altwasser 316, 800, 100 POA; Barb Marchand 100 POA; Barb McLaughlin 100 POA; Ale Kazimer 353, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Nadine Rose 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes 329; Ken Fraser 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 325, 802.
HIGH AVERAGES:
Adult: Yvonne Walker, 243; Drew Soroka 274;
Club 55: Shirley Little 199; William Marchand 213;
Youth Bowling
Peewees: Addison Hamilton 100; Eli Kennedy 116;
Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 103;
Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 199; Zakk Hamilton 205;
Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Aidan Buckley 229.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.