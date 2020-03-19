Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 10-16…

For the ladies, it was Katie Senger, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 567 triple to go 153 over her 138 average.

For the men, it was Jack Mawle, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 646 triple to go 160 over his 162 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 10-16…

For the ladies, it was Elsa LaPlante, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 607 triple to go 181 over her 142 average.

For the men, it was Norm Adams, who bowls in the Tuesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 661triple to go 196 over his 155 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Elsa LaPlante 100 POA; Norm Adams 100 POA; Myra Maksymchuk 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 328, 803, 313; Scott Morrice 320; Jule McDonald 100 POA; Gidi Steenbakkers 100 POA; Chris Cooper 100 POA; Drew Soroka 362, 353, 913, 7 strikes in a row x 2; Matt Eisenhauer 327, 856, 7 strikes in a row; Gerry Thomas 7 strikes in a row; Mark Schmidt 360, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Keith Altwasser 316, 800, 100 POA; Barb Marchand 100 POA; Barb McLaughlin 100 POA; Ale Kazimer 353, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Nadine Rose 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes 329; Ken Fraser 100 POA; Henry Veldhuis 325, 802.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 243; Drew Soroka 274;

Club 55: Shirley Little 199; William Marchand 213;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Addison Hamilton 100; Eli Kennedy 116;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 103;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay 199; Zakk Hamilton 205;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 215; Aidan Buckley 229.


Girls bowling

