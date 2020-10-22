Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Oct. 13-19 (POA = Pins Over Average):

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Sheila Marsh, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 731 triple to go 128 over her 201 average.

For the men, it was Shane Thompson, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 560 triple to go 137 over his 141 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Judy Samoylove, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 589 triple to go 127 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was Dave Horsham, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. He bowled a 549 triple to go 132 over his 139 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Brittany Meyer 309; Zane Carswell 327; Wayne Schultz 305, 808, 365, 861; Drew Soroka 358, 826; Keith Altwasser 347; Barry Koenig 328 315, 891; Bailey Lawson 321; Mark Schmidt 345, 849, 100 POA; Don Hurst 100 POA, 300; Ashley Snow 317, 753; Yvonne Walker 305; Kay Stedman 322, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 260; Wayne Schultz 269;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 208; mark Schmidt 243;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 110;

BANTAM: Kelilaih Andrews 113; Ben Hilderman 115;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 186; Odin Bruchall 179;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson 234.



