Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Oct. 20-26 (POA = Pins Over Average):

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Jade Hamilton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 709 triple to go 211 over her 166 average.

For the men, it was Ken Hoggard, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 786 triple to go 180 over his 196 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was June Scott, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. She bowled a 609 triple to go 108 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Mel Somerville, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 763 triple to go 193 over his 190 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Mel Somerville 100 POA; Jade Hamilton 304, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 317; Dan DeBoer 308, 880; Yvonne Walker 301, 762; Trevor Rachwalski 329; John Orton 408, 807, 100 POA, 10 strikes in a row; Allen Burn 816; Jesse Buchanan 360, 781, 100 POA; Barry Koenig 318, 844; Matt Eisenhauer 300; June Scott 100 POA; Ken Hoggard 329, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard 307; Antonia Sengotta 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 260; Wayne Schultz 269;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 203; mark Schmidt 242;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 112;

BANTAM: Kelilaih Andrews 112; Talan Rachwalski 115;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 186; Odin Bruchall 173;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson 232.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Just Posted

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Ashton Hickson, firefighter with the BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue, will be on scene Oct. 31, 2020, at one of two locations collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (RDNO contributed)
Fill your boots for Muscular Dystrophy: North Okanagan firefighters

BX-Swan Lake fire department hosting boot drive to boost funds for charity

Jack-o-lanterns will light up Spirit Square this Halloween in Armstrong a the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce plans a fun spooky evening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Halloween fun planned in Armstrong Spallumcheen amid COVID-19

Movies, horrifying walks and tons of jack-o-lanterns will help mark the spooky season

October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)
North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

The Med Restaurant was named the 2020 Business of the Year at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Greater Vernon businesses honoured for excellence

Greater Vernon Chambers of Commerce has announced its 2020 Business Excellence Award winners

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Summerland woman has set up an online fundraiser to provide backpacks to those being released from correctional facilities.(ca.gofundme.com)
Summerland woman raising money for backpack program

Backpacks will be distributed to those being released from correctional facilities

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
15 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Three other schools in Kelowna are also dealing with potential exposure events

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Steven Gardner in an Instagram selfie that contributed to his arrest.
Receipt plus Instagram selfie leads to arrest of Kamloops man

Steven Gardner is facing three firearms charges

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

(File)
Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

Most Read