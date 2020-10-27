Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Oct. 20-26 (POA = Pins Over Average):

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Jade Hamilton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 709 triple to go 211 over her 166 average.

For the men, it was Ken Hoggard, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 786 triple to go 180 over his 196 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was June Scott, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. She bowled a 609 triple to go 108 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Mel Somerville, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 763 triple to go 193 over his 190 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Mel Somerville 100 POA; Jade Hamilton 304, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 317; Dan DeBoer 308, 880; Yvonne Walker 301, 762; Trevor Rachwalski 329; John Orton 408, 807, 100 POA, 10 strikes in a row; Allen Burn 816; Jesse Buchanan 360, 781, 100 POA; Barry Koenig 318, 844; Matt Eisenhauer 300; June Scott 100 POA; Ken Hoggard 329, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard 307; Antonia Sengotta 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 260; Wayne Schultz 269;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 203; mark Schmidt 242;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 112;

BANTAM: Kelilaih Andrews 112; Talan Rachwalski 115;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 186; Odin Bruchall 173;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson 232.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

