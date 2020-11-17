Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 10-16:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Kelsy Kusch, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 854 triple to go 161 over her 231 average.

For the men, it was Allen Burn, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 854 triple to go 164 over his 230 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Krys Rebagliati, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. She bowled a 674 triple to go 191 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Mike Stepman, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 693 triple to go 165 over his 176 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Krys Rebagliati 306, 100 POA; Judy marchand 100 POA; Art Block 324, 100 POA; Zane Carswell 303, 314, 872; Scott Morrice 303; Dan DeBoer 327; Allen Burn 301, 854; Jamie Schnyder 327, 803, 100 POA; Kelsy Kusch 319, 343, 854, 100 POA; Drew Soroka 303; Mark Schmidt 329; Gerry Skura 351, 100 POA; Matt Eisenhauer 358, 828, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton 318, 100 POA; Ivan Soroka 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 358; Ken Hoggard 312, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 254; Wayne Schultz 271;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 205; Mark Schmidt 250;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 110; Emmitt Useda 111;

BANTAM: Delilaih Andrews 111; Talan Rachwalski 114;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 188; Odin Bruchall 173;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Liam Arnold 228.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil comes up just short of first ATP title

Just Posted

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)
Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

(Black Press file photo)
City of Vernon looking into curbside compost collection

Council has also extended the city’s current composting pilot program until Dec. 2021

<ins>Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents.</ins> Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

London Drugs’ popular holiday seniors’ program returns amid COVID-19

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Leighton Byflield, general manager of Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on 34th Street Vernon, Nov. 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)
Vernon seniors to light up Christmas trees in support of local families

Businesses can sponsor a tree through a new Orchard Valley campaign supporting Boys & Girls Club

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Kelowna Law Courts. (File photo)
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

The matter faced several complications in court due to allegations the lead investigator sent inappropriate texts to the victim

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Through its Sponsor a Salmon program, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks. (Martin Hippmann photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre launches Sponsor a Salmon initiative

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Mare McHale is a student at Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book

Mare McHale published a book in January of this year about her family’s journey over the last five years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Most Read