Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 17-23:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Peggy Hoggard, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 669 triple to go 165 over her 168 average.

For the men, it was Tom Wilde, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 655 triple to go 145 over his 170 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Lynda Dedemus, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 560 triple to go 185 over her 125 average.

For the men, it was Steve Feedham, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 819 triple to go 246 over his 191 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Kay Stedman 304, 100 POA; Dave Gillespie 100 POA; Ray Gauthier 100 POA; Tom Wilde 100 POA; Allen Burn 350, 882, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 338; Gord Conway 311, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 310, 756; Bailey Lawson 304, 318, 856; Drew Soroka 311, 826; Steve Feedham 396, 819, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Shirley Little 351, 765, 100 POA; Gwenda Peck 100 POA; Ferry Fedick 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 310, 366, 906; Alex Fraser 100 POA; Judy Knott 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 254; Wayne Schultz 275;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 210; Mark Schmidt 248;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 110; Emmitt Useda 112;

BANTAM: Delilaih Andrews 112; Talan Rachwalski 111;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 187; Odin Bruchall 173;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 223; Liam Arnold 228.



