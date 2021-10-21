Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Oct. 12-18:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CARI GRAYSTONE, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 465 triple to go 84 over her 127 average.

For the men, it was DEREK SMITH, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 554 triple to go 146 over his 136 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was KAREN PHILLIPSON, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. She bowled a 350 triple to go 110 over her 80 average.

For the men, it was KEITH WILSON, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. He bowled a 442 triple to go 133 over his 103 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Brittany Meyer, 343, 804, 7 strikes in a row; Scott Morrice, 300, 310; Dan DeBoer, 357, 870, 7 strikes in a row, 300, 818; Jessy Buchanan, 303, 755; Ken Hoggard, 301; Kristen Fawcett, 314, 779; Clayton Harper, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 871; Matt Eisenhauer, 370; Bailey Lawson, 369, 913; Antonia Sengotta, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 243; Bailey Lawson, 259;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 195; Keith Altwasser, 222;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 110; Blake Thibault, 111;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 103; Talan Rachwalski, 142;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 113; Lukas Rachwalski 174;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 220; Zakk Hamilton 221.



