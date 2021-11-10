Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 2-8:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CHRIS COOPER, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 653 triple to go 116 over her 179 average.

For the men, it was DAN DEBOER, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 902 triple to go 158 over his 248 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CLAUDIA WEST, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 684 triple to go 171 over her 171 average.

For the men, it was GERRY SKURA, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 731 triple to go 164 over his 189 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Dan DeBoer, 343, 902; Wayne Schultz, 309, 815; Drew Soroka, 331, 903; Rocky Klassen, 100 POA; Derek Smith, 100 POA; Harry Kehler, 100 POA; Lisa Lauzon, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 239; Dan DeBoer, Allen Burn, 254;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, Sheila Marsh, 193; Keith Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 109; Eli Rypkema, 105;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 107; Talan Rachwalski, 137;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 112; Lukas Rachwalski 171;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 211.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

