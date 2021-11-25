League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 16-22:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was PEGGY HOGGARD, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 567 triple to go 75 over her 164 average.

For the men, it was IVAN SOROKA, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 686 triple to go 1556 over his 177 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CINDY DOYLE, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 612 triple to go 177 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was ED MCCREA, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 639 triple to go 159 over his 160 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Garry Altwasser, 308; Mel Somerville, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 300, 759; Dan DeBoer, 318; Wayne Schultz, 327, 305, 858; Len Egely, 385, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a orw; Matt Eisenhauer, 350, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 326, 811; Cindy Doyle, 100 POA; Marsha Baines, 100 POA; Antonia Sengotta, 342, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 237; Bailey Lawson, 255;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 192; Keith Altwasser, 214;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 108; Milo Chisholm, 119;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 114; Talan Rachwalski, 138;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 110; Lukas Rachwalski 173;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 219; Zakk Hamilton 212.


