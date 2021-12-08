Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was TARA KLASSEN, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 536 triple to go 107 over her 143 average.

For the men, it was JON CARR, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 762 triple to go 213 over his 183 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was NANCY SPIERS, who bowls in the Friday p.m. She bowled a 562 triple to go 145 over her 139 average.

For the men, it was TONY BEAUCHAMP, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 769 triple to go 193 over his 192average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Wayne Schultz, 326, 812, 823; Zane Carswell, 317; Jon Carr, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 313, 811; Jessy Buchanan, 769; Bob Grant, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 333, 100 POA; Steve Cousins, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 306; Sheldon Bayes, 354, 802, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 315, 100 POA; Ella Handley, 313; Keith Hoggard, 327.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 236; Bailey Lawson, Allen Burn, 251;

CLUB 55: Irene Walker, 188; Garry Altwasser, 214;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 108; Milo Chisholm, 108;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 113; Talan Rachwalski, 139;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 109; Lukas Rachwalski 176;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 224; Zakk Hamilton 216.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

