League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Dec. 7-13:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was MARCY MARKO, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 444 triple to go 129 over her 105 average.

For the men, it was MARK SCHMIDT, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 809 triple to go 173 over his 212 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was LILLIAN JULIEN, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. She bowled a 587 triple to go 227 over her 120 average.

For the men, it was BRIAN NEVILLE, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 533 triple to go 158 over his 125 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Marcy Marko, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 356, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 757; Landon McWilliam, 100 POA; Wayne Jones, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt, 305, 312, 809, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 303; Sheldon Bayes, 358, 100 POA; Bev Pecor, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 364, 870, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 345, 803, 100 POA; Mel Somerville, 304, 100 POA; Lillian Julien, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 307, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 237; Allen Burn, 250;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 188; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, Lila McMillan, 108; Milo Chisholm, Trentyn Birmingham, 106;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 113; Talan Rachwalski, 140;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 110; Lukas Rachwalski 180;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 224; Zakk Hamilton 215.


