Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Dec. 14-20:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was BRITTANY MEYER, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 816 triple to go 105 over her 237 average.

For the men, it was RORY WHITE, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 666 triple to go 174 over his 164 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was LYNN WILSON, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 544 triple to go 118 over her 142 average.

For the men, it was STAN NICKLE, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 678 triple to go 183 over his 165 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Dan DeBoer, 386, 847, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Brittany Meyer, 305, 816; Art Block, 319, 100 POA; Randy Borton, 304, 100 POA; Jared Sochan, 100 POA; Len Egely, 331, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Jon Carr, 322, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 306; Stan Nickle, 100 POA; Kelsy Kusch, 305, 320, 818; Ivan Soroka, 100 POA; Monahan McWillis, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 300; Creed Woods, 305, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 240; Allen Burn, 250;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 217;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, Lila McMillan, 108; Milo Chisholm, Trentyn Birmingham, 106;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 113; Talan Rachwalski, 140;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 110; Lukas Rachwalski 180;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 224; Zakk Hamilton 215.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

