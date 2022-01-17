League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Jan. 10-16:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was HEATHER JOHNSON, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 579 triple to go 144 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was ALLEN BURN, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 886 triple to go 130 over his 246 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was SHARON MARSH, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 687 triple to go 225 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was JIM ACKERMAN, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 657 triple to go 189 over his 156 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Sharon Marsh, 100 POA; Diane Dase, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 324; Brittany Meyer, 313; Clark Brewer, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 381, 886; Jessy Buchanan, 811; Bailey Lawson, 365, 818, 100 POA, 312; Charleigh Lemay, 328, 756, 100 POA; Ivan Soroka,302, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 254;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 192; Garry Altwasser, 215;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 111; Milo Chisholm, 107;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 112; Talan Rachwalski, 142;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 111; Lukas Rachwalski 180;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 222; Zakk Hamilton 215.


