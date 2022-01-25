Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Jan. 17-23:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was GAIL THOMAS, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 443 triple to go 71 over her 124 average.

For the men, it was WAYNE SCHULTZ, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 912 triple to go 165 over his 249 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was BONNIE MIFFLIN, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 570 triple to go 159 over her 137 average.

For the men, it was AL KRUGER, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 536 triple to go 140 over his 132 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Bob Barten, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 341, 912; Dan DeBoer, 317; Jessy Buchanan, 802, 751; Sheldon Bayes, 340, 100 POA; Bev Devries, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 254;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 191; Garry Altwasser, 215;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 109;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 112; Talan Rachwalski, 142;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 111; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 215.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling