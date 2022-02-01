Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Jan. 24-30:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JADE HAMILTON, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 638 triple to go 131 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was SHELDON BAYES, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 864 triple to go 162 over his 234 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was HEATHER LEASK, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 567 triple to go 147 over her 140 average.

For the men, it was DAVE ALLAN, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 380 triple to go 131 over his 83 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Bailey Lawson, 320, 7 strikes in a row, 327, 831, 7 strikes in a row; Lynn Wilson, 100POA; Jessy Buchanan, 310; Cindy Rachwalski, 320, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 373, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 343; Wayne Jones, 310, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 237; Allen Burn, 253;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 111; Milo Chisholm, 111;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 116; Talan Rachwalski, 142;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 114; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 222; Zakk Hamilton 215.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling