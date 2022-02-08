Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was GLORIA HARKER, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 525 triple to go 129 over her 132 average.

For the men, it was JOE ARIH, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 570 triple to go 123 over his 149 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was MONIQUE HAZIZA, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 463 triple to go 130 over her 111 average.

For the men, it was LARRY KOTZ, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 667 triple to go 160 over his 169 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Betty Hubbard, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett, 771; Wayne Schultz, 322, 311, 821; Zane Carswell, 300; Joe Arih, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 325; Barry Koenig, 302; Alex Kazimer, 826; Aryssa Matsen, 775.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 236; Allen Burn, 251;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 111;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 117; Talan Rachwalski, 143;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 154; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 216.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling