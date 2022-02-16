League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was YVONNE WALKER, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 826 triple to go 166 over her 220 average.

For the men, it was JEREMIAH BREDNOW, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 648 triple to go 144 over his 168 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CAROL BENZ, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 467 triple to go 116 over her 117 average.

For the men, it was RYAN PARSONS, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 351 triple to go 149 over his 111 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Glenn Clemmens, 100 POA; Crystal White, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 355, 826, 100 POA; Justin Cross, 100 POA; Frank Marchand, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz,335, 323, 303, 885; Mike Litowski, 331, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 301.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 235; Wayne Schultz, 251;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 111; Milo Chisholm, 112;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 117; Talan Rachwalski, 143;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 116; Lukas Rachwalski 179;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 216.


