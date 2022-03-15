League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for March 7-14:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CARRI GAUTHIER, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 607 triple to go 154 over her 151 average.

For the men, it was BAILEY LAWSON, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 863 triple to go 116 over his 249 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was BETTY KLASSEN, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 526 triple to go 136 over her 130 average.

For the men, it was BOB CARNDUFF, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 678 triple to go 276 over his 134 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Sharon Marsh, 100 POA; Garry Altwasser, 335, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 330, 352, 908, 320, 303, 909; Mini Silzer, 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp, 309, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 315, 813, 7 strikes in a row; Dan DeBoer, 354, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Bailey Lawson, 300, 307, 356, 305, 863; Zane Carswell, 820; Derek Smith, 307, 100 POA; Kelsy Kuch, 765; Bob Carnduff, 304, 100 POA; Austin Thiessen, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton, 307, 841; Chuck Pecor, 317, 350, 920, 100 POA x 2; Gord Wiffen, 308 .

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Drew Soroka, 257;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 218;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 109; Milo Chisholm, 113;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 119; Talan Rachwalski, 145;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 117; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 221.


