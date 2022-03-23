League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for March 14-20:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was LORI ZWARYCH, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 581 triple to go 104 over her 159 average.

For the men, it was RANDY BORTON, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 761 triple to go 167 over his 198 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was BEV DEVRIES, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 466 triple to go 103 over her 121 average.

For the men, it was CAM BOTTRILL, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 600 triple to go 129 over his 157average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Jim Ackerman, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 348, 809; Jessy Buchanan,818, 345, 863, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 332, 8 14, 100 POA, 369, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Stan Nickle, 308, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 326; Randy Borton,328, 100 POA; Lincoln Bouwer, 313, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 305, 875; Mike Litowsky, 305, 314, 830.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 237; Drew Soroka, 257;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 191; Garry Altwasser, 217;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 113;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 119; Talan Rachwalski, 145;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 117; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 221.


