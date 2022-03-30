League action is well underway for the 2021-22 youth, adult and seniors bowling leagues at Vernon's Lincoln Lanes. DREAMSTIME FILE PHOTO

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for March 21-27:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was KANDACE STROTZ, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 709 triple to go 130 over her 193 average.

For the men, it was ART BLOCK, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 802 triple to go 202 over his 200 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JO CONNELLY, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 586 triple to go 142 over her 148 average.

For the men, it was CLARK BREWER, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. He bowled a 540 triple to go 126 over his 138 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Larry Kotz, 100 POA; Art Block, 335, 802, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Matt White, 308, 100 POA; Zane Carswell, 339, 800, 100 POA; Lincoln Brouwer, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 319, 796; Allan Burn, 361, 100 POA; Linda Donhauser, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 306, 355, 918, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Jessy Buchanan, 237; Drew Soroka, 257;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 191; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 113;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 119; Talan Rachwalski, 145;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 117; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 221.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling

Previous story
Trial date set for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault
Next story
Canada falls 1-0 to Panama, finishes atop CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Just Posted

Silk map of Western Ukraine on display at Okanagan College March 2022 (Brittany Webster)
Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

An agreement between the federal Liberals and the federal New Democrats could keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal minority in power until 2025. (CPAC)
EDITORIAL: Agreement changes the political landscape

A map of properties that will be affected by a temporary water outage in Vernon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
One-day water outage planned for Okanagan Landing area next week

A Vernon resident is dismayed by the latest act of vandalism at Knox Presbyterian Church on Alexis Park Drive, where she and others gather for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. (Submitted photo)
Fire latest in vandalism at Vernon church