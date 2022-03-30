Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for March 21-27:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was KANDACE STROTZ, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 709 triple to go 130 over her 193 average.

For the men, it was ART BLOCK, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 802 triple to go 202 over his 200 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JO CONNELLY, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 586 triple to go 142 over her 148 average.

For the men, it was CLARK BREWER, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. He bowled a 540 triple to go 126 over his 138 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Larry Kotz, 100 POA; Art Block, 335, 802, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Matt White, 308, 100 POA; Zane Carswell, 339, 800, 100 POA; Lincoln Brouwer, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 319, 796; Allan Burn, 361, 100 POA; Linda Donhauser, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 306, 355, 918, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Jessy Buchanan, 237; Drew Soroka, 257;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 191; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 113;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 119; Talan Rachwalski, 145;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 117; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 221; Zakk Hamilton 221.



