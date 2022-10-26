Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 18-24:

For the ladies, it was JESSY BUCHANAN, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 894 triple to go 237 over her 219 average.

For the men, it was JON CARR, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 802 triple to go 223 over his 193 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was SHIRLEY LITTLE, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. She bowled a 771 triple to go 219 over her 184 average.

For the men, it was MARCEL CHAREST, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 692 triple to go 182 over his 170 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Shirley Little, 320, 771, 100 POA; Crystal White, 100 POA; Kyle Buchanan, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 375, 894, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 323; Marcel Charest, 100 POA; Matt White, 350, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Jason Sparling, 100 POA; Jon Car, 313, 802, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 320; Trustyn Birmingham, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 327, 301, 889; Ivan Soroka, 340; Louis Fred, 310.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 246; Sheldon Bayes, 256;

CLUB 55: Sheila Marsh, 196; Keith Altwasser, 211;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 114; Eli Rypkema, 106;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 122;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 135; Lukas Rachwalski 197;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 206; Alex Hamilton, 233.

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for OCTOBER 11-17:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was MICHELLE OLSEN, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 499 triple to go 115 over her 128 average.

For the men, it was RAY GAUTHIER, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 766 triple to go 196 over his 190 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was SUE CARLETON, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 431 triple to go 117 over her 117 average.

For the men, it was LAWRENCE KUPRYK, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 588 triple to go 1561 over his 153 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Gerry Skura, 300; Ella Handley, 360, 845; Yvonne Walker, 339, 818; Dan DeBoer, 310; Alex Kazimer, 328, 349, 817, 100 POA; Bill Plummer, 100 POA; Gerry Thomas, 333; Ray Gauthier, 100 POA; Jon Carr, 100 POA; Tim Hill, 100 POA; Tawnya Calder, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 308; Tyra Hoggard, 328, 780, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 252; Sheldon Bayes, 257;

CLUB 55: Sheila Marsh,202; Gerry Skura, 210;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 106;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 115;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 196;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 210; Alex Hamilton, 232.



