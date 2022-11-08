Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 1-7:

For the ladies, it was MICHELLE BROUWER, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 660 triple to go 132 over her 176 average.

For the men, it was ALEX KAZIMER, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 887 triple to go 220 over his 227 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JOANNE SWART, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 651 triple to go 162 over her 163 average.

For the men, it was BILL CARLETON, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 690 triple to go 159 over his 177 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Betty Gauthier, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 308; Randy Borton, 328, 100 POA; Joy Stratford,100 POA; Allen Burn, 309; Art Willman, 100 POA; Wayne Jones, 100 POA; Art Beck,322, 100 POA; Claudia West, 100 POA; Art Block, 307, 100 POA; Matt White, 303; Alex Kazimer, 362, 300, 932, 100 POA, 301,319, 887; Tyra Hoggard, 789; Mike Litowski, 315, 823.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Sheldon Bayes, 253;

CLUB 55: Sheila Marsh, 196; Keith Altwasser, 208;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 114; Carson Orchard, Callum McConnell, 104;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 137; Lukas Rachwalski 198;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 209; Alex Hamilton, 243.

