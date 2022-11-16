Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 8-14:

For the ladies, it was PEGGY HOGGARD, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 701 triple to go 191 over her 170 average.

For the men, it was JACK MAWLE, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 523 triple to go 136 over his 129 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JESSIE PINETTE, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 617 triple to go 212 over her 135 average.

For the men, it was GORDON PATTERSON, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 456 triple to go 138 over his 126 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Tony Beauchamp, 352, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 783, 334, 314, 886; Sandra Harvey, 759; Rosemary Manton, 100 POA; Hans Shulz, 100 POA; Dolores Forsyth, 100 POA; Louise Manz, 100 POA; Mike Litowski, 315; .

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Sheldon Bayes, 253;

CLUB 55: Sandy Krause, 199; Gerry Skura, 207;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 116; Callum McConnell, 104;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 137; Lukas Rachwalski 199;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 209; Alex Hamilton, 240.

