Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 15-21:

For the ladies, it was ROBYN ROLKE, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 524 triple to go 122 over her 134 average.

For the men, it was JOE ARIH, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 581 triple to go 137 over his 148 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was BRENDA CROCKER, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 588 triple to go 231 over her 99 average.

For the men, it was KEITH ALTWASSER, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 739 triple to go 130 over his 203 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Keith Altwasser, 317,100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 757; Jim Brazeau, 100 POA; Trevor Rachwalski, 390, 100 POA; Joe Arih, 326, 100 POA; Gord Mitchell, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 376,783, 100 POA; Yvonne Feedham, 100 POA; Brenda Crocker, 100 POA; Gord Wiffen, 355, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 807; Mike Litowski, 811.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 234; Sheldon Bayes, 253;

CLUB 55: Sandy Krause, 197; Keith Altwasser, 209;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 116; Eli Rypkema, 105;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 137; Lukas Rachwalski 198;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 236.

