Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Dec. 13-19:

For the ladies, it was Antonia Sengotta, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 726 triple to go 168 over her 186 average.

For the men, it was Gerry Thomas/Joe Wood, who bowls in the Thursday/Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 800/650 triple to go 155 over his 215/165 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Claudia West, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 689 triple to go 206 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Art Willman, who bowls in the Thursday a.m. League. He bowled a 629 triple to go 134 over his 165 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Yvonne Walker, 775, 330, 761, 100 POA; Guido Amaya, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 318; Dan DeBoer, 319; Allen Burn, 310, 806; Antonia Sengotta, 324, 100 POA, 315, 100 POA; Claudia West, 308, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 327; Darcy Rypkema, 301, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 803; Gerry Thomas, 306, 800; Mel Donhauser, 340, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 239; Allen Burn, 252;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 195; Garry Altwasser, 212;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, 115; Eli Rypkema, 108;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 205;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling