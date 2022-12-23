Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Dec. 13-19:

For the ladies, it was Antonia Sengotta, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 726 triple to go 168 over her 186 average.

For the men, it was Gerry Thomas/Joe Wood, who bowls in the Thursday/Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 800/650 triple to go 155 over his 215/165 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Claudia West, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 689 triple to go 206 over her 161 average.

For the men, it was Art Willman, who bowls in the Thursday a.m. League. He bowled a 629 triple to go 134 over his 165 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Yvonne Walker, 775, 330, 761, 100 POA; Guido Amaya, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 318; Dan DeBoer, 319; Allen Burn, 310, 806; Antonia Sengotta, 324, 100 POA, 315, 100 POA; Claudia West, 308, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 327; Darcy Rypkema, 301, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 803; Gerry Thomas, 306, 800; Mel Donhauser, 340, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 239; Allen Burn, 252;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 195; Garry Altwasser, 212;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, 115; Eli Rypkema, 108;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 205;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

Girls bowling

