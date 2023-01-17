Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 10-16:

For the ladies, it was Kara Kazimer, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 674 triple to go 167 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was Lincoln Brouwer, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 731 triple to go 185 over his 182 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Cheryl Ramsey, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 463 triple to go 1690 over her 98 average.

For the men, it was Ed McCrea, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 615 triple to go 153 over his 154 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mike Stedman, 306; 100 POA; Brittany Paulson, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 335, 821, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 806 (x2); Jim Brazeau, 300, 100 POA; Sandra Harvey, 301; Brett Young, 100 POA; Nola Couture, 100 POA: Brett Selver, 309, 100 POA: Karen Patterson, 100 POA; Kara Kazimer, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 312; Ella Handley, 303, 311, 837.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 250;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 212;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 201;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan Knights host Summerland Steam

Just Posted

Community groups can now apply for $400 million in recovery funds available. (Contributed)
North Okanagan groups benefit from historic funds available

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall skated to a historic gold-medal win for Canada Monday, Jan. 17, at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, NY. Hall, a former member of the Vernon Vortex Speedskating Club, won the women’s 3,000-metre race, obliterating the 43-year-old track record by nearly three seconds. (Black Press - file photo)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm skater glides to historic gold medal

A look at Penticton. The city, along with Kelowna and Vernon, is experiencing above-average temperatures to start 2023. (File Photo)
From snowy and cold to foggy and mild: Winter in the Okanagan takes turn for the warm

A large police presence was on hand at a residence on Clerke Road in Coldstream early Tuesday, Jan. 17. Two bodies were discovered inside a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Coldstream home