Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 10-16:

For the ladies, it was Kara Kazimer, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 674 triple to go 167 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was Lincoln Brouwer, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 731 triple to go 185 over his 182 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Cheryl Ramsey, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 463 triple to go 1690 over her 98 average.

For the men, it was Ed McCrea, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 615 triple to go 153 over his 154 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mike Stedman, 306; 100 POA; Brittany Paulson, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 335, 821, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 806 (x2); Jim Brazeau, 300, 100 POA; Sandra Harvey, 301; Brett Young, 100 POA; Nola Couture, 100 POA: Brett Selver, 309, 100 POA: Karen Patterson, 100 POA; Kara Kazimer, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 312; Ella Handley, 303, 311, 837.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 250;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 212;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 201;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

