Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 14-30:
For the ladies, it was Chandra Hamilton, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 714 triple to go 150 over her 188 average.
For the men, it was Mike Litowski, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 974 triple to go 263 over his 237 average.
Club 55 bowlers of the week:
For the ladies, it was Karen Patterson, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 619 triple to go 157 over her 154 average.
For the men, it was Jon Willis, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 558 triple to go 150 over his 136 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Deb Parsons, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 300; Dan DeBoer, 318: Chris Cooper, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton, 317; Mitch Aichele, 356, 807; Brett Young, 100 POA; Judy Samoylove, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 344, 821, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 800; Mike Litowski, 363, 341, 974, 100 POA x2, 7 strikes in a row.
High averages:
Adult: Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 249;
Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 211;
Youth bowling:
Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;
Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;
Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 202;
Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 204; Alex Kazimer, 228.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.