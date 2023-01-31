Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 14-30:

For the ladies, it was Chandra Hamilton, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 714 triple to go 150 over her 188 average.

For the men, it was Mike Litowski, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 974 triple to go 263 over his 237 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Karen Patterson, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 619 triple to go 157 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was Jon Willis, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 558 triple to go 150 over his 136 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Deb Parsons, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 300; Dan DeBoer, 318: Chris Cooper, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton, 317; Mitch Aichele, 356, 807; Brett Young, 100 POA; Judy Samoylove, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 344, 821, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 800; Mike Litowski, 363, 341, 974, 100 POA x2, 7 strikes in a row.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 249;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 202;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 204; Alex Kazimer, 228.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Girls bowling

