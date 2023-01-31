Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 14-30:

For the ladies, it was Chandra Hamilton, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 714 triple to go 150 over her 188 average.

For the men, it was Mike Litowski, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 974 triple to go 263 over his 237 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Karen Patterson, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 619 triple to go 157 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was Jon Willis, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 558 triple to go 150 over his 136 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Deb Parsons, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 300; Dan DeBoer, 318: Chris Cooper, 100 POA; Zakk Hamilton, 317; Mitch Aichele, 356, 807; Brett Young, 100 POA; Judy Samoylove, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 344, 821, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 800; Mike Litowski, 363, 341, 974, 100 POA x2, 7 strikes in a row.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 249;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 202;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 204; Alex Kazimer, 228.

