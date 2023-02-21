Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 14-20:

For the ladies, it was Kristen Fawcett, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 802 triple to go 166 over her 212 average.

For the men, it was Randy Borton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 791 triple to go 194 over his 199 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Barb Trickett, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 594 triple to go 231 over her 121 average.

For the men, it was Dieter Faden, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 401 triple to go 122 over his 93 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Krys Rebagliatti, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 316; Barb Trickett, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 308, 773; Ron Hlina, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett, 335, 100 POA (x2); Mitch Aichele, 316, 803; Zakk Hamilton, 311; Heather Cameron, 100 POA; Keith Altwasser, 302; Lisa O’Brien, 315, 783, 100 POA; Mary Bolton, 100 POA; Charleigh Lemay, 318, 100 POA; Roy Heinrichs, 100 POA; Ella Handley, 311; Wayne Schultz, 306; Tyra Hoggard, 338; Ryan Mabb, 302, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 398, 842, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row.

(Alex Kazimer, 19, also rolled his first 400 game, a 408, at the Chase Bowl A Spiel at Village Lanes. He was bowling with Lemay, Hamilton and Handley.)

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 209;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 111;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 126;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 205 Alex Kazimer, 227.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling