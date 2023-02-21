Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 14-20:

For the ladies, it was Kristen Fawcett, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 802 triple to go 166 over her 212 average.

For the men, it was Randy Borton, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 791 triple to go 194 over his 199 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Barb Trickett, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 594 triple to go 231 over her 121 average.

For the men, it was Dieter Faden, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 401 triple to go 122 over his 93 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Krys Rebagliatti, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 316; Barb Trickett, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 308, 773; Ron Hlina, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett, 335, 100 POA (x2); Mitch Aichele, 316, 803; Zakk Hamilton, 311; Heather Cameron, 100 POA; Keith Altwasser, 302; Lisa O’Brien, 315, 783, 100 POA; Mary Bolton, 100 POA; Charleigh Lemay, 318, 100 POA; Roy Heinrichs, 100 POA; Ella Handley, 311; Wayne Schultz, 306; Tyra Hoggard, 338; Ryan Mabb, 302, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 398, 842, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row.

(Alex Kazimer, 19, also rolled his first 400 game, a 408, at the Chase Bowl A Spiel at Village Lanes. He was bowling with Lemay, Hamilton and Handley.)

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 209;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 111;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 126;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 205 Alex Kazimer, 227.

Girls bowling

