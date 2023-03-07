Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 28-March 6:

For the ladies, it was Yvonne Walker, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 870 triple to go 177 over her 231 average.

For the men, it was David Taylor, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 664 triple to go 136 over his 176 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Bonnie Lawrence, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 583 triple to go 163 over her 140 average.

For the men, it was Bill Kennedy, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 664 triple to go 136 over his 176 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mike Stedman, 316, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker,330, 870, 300; Bonnie Lawrence,100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 328; Tony Beauchamp, 350, 100 POA; Kandace Strotz, 348, 758, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 300; Claudia West, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 344, 835, 100 POA; Bill Kennedy, 100 POA; Joyce Jones, 100 POA; Bill Woodley, 324, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, Brittany Meyer, Yvonne Walker, 234; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 210;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 127;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 204;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 207 Alex Kazimer, 227.

