Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 28-March 6:
For the ladies, it was Yvonne Walker, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 870 triple to go 177 over her 231 average.
For the men, it was David Taylor, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 664 triple to go 136 over his 176 average.
Club 55 bowlers of the week:
For the ladies, it was Bonnie Lawrence, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. She bowled a 583 triple to go 163 over her 140 average.
For the men, it was Bill Kennedy, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 664 triple to go 136 over his 176 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Mike Stedman, 316, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker,330, 870, 300; Bonnie Lawrence,100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 328; Tony Beauchamp, 350, 100 POA; Kandace Strotz, 348, 758, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 300; Claudia West, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 344, 835, 100 POA; Bill Kennedy, 100 POA; Joyce Jones, 100 POA; Bill Woodley, 324, 100 POA.
High averages:
Adult: Tyra Hoggard, Brittany Meyer, Yvonne Walker, 234; Allen Burn, 246;
Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 210;
Youth bowling:
Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;
Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 127;
Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 204;
Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 207 Alex Kazimer, 227.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.