Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of March 14-20:

For the ladies, it was Tyra Hoggard, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 836 triple to go 137 over her 233 average.

For the men, it was James Walker, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 598 triple to go 145 over his 151 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Gwenda Peck, who bowls in the Thursday a.m. League. She bowled a 552 triple to go 156 over her 132 average.

For the men, it was Frank Gration, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. He bowled a 630 triple to go 111 over his 151 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Garry Altwasser, 303; Jim Brazeau, 307, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 782; Tony Beauchamp, 343, 100 POA; Shirley Little, 309, 100 POA; Jordan Hoge, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 352, 100 POA; Frank Gration, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 300, 836; Avery Handley, 306; Alex Kazimer, 342, 393, 1,013, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 236; Allen Burn, 247;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 210;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK (YEARLY, BY LEAGUE):

Sunday 7 p.m.: Ella Handley, Kara Kazimer, David Taylor;

Monday 9:30 a.m.: Ron Reinhart, Cheryl Ramsey, Frank Gration;

Monday 1 p.m.: Randy Willerton, Eileen Caldwell, Heather Leask;

Monday 7 p.m.: Alex Kazimer, Peggy Hoggard, Robyn Rolke, Antonia Sengotta, Bill Sengotta, Wanda Klassen-Roth, Mike Litowsky, Chanes Lariviere, Tyra Hoggard;

Tuesday 9:30 a.m.: Annie Desrosiers;

Tuesday 1 p.m.: Lawrence Kupryk, Shirley Little, Joanne Swart, Keith Altwasser, Tara Ratcliffe, Barb Trickett, Yvonne Walker, Bonnie Lawrence;

Tuesday 7 p.m.: Michelle Olsen, Jack Mawle, Brittany Paulson, Matt White, Tom Wilde, Cheryl Schwarz, Jade Hamilton, Joe Wood, Randy Borton, Paul Schnyder;

Wednesday 1 p.m.: Tony Beauchamp, Chris Cooper, Cheryl Schwarz;

Wednesday 7 p.m.: Jessy Buchanan, Jo Arih, Dan DeBoer, Lyle Rachwalski, Chandra Hamilton, Bill Plummer, Kristen Fawcett, Freeman Smith;

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Art Willman, Bob Grant, Gwenda Peck;

Thursday 1 p.m.: Sue Carleton, Marcel Charest, Bill Carleton, Jessie Pinnette, Landon McWilliam, Garry Altwasser, Claudia West, Ed McCrea, Karen Belshaw, Jon Willis, George Smith, Dieter Faden;

Thursday 7 p.m.: Ray Gauthier, Jon Carr, James Forscutt, Michelle Brouwer, Gerry Thomas, Tracy Hamilton, Lincoln Brouwer, Tina Cousins, Ange Dranchuk, Lauren Moore, Joanne Wynn, James Walker;

Friday 9:30 a.m.: Gordon Paterson, Brenda Crocker, Irene Roggensack, Betty Gauthier, Karen Patterson, Tim Hill, Bill Kennedy;

Friday 1 p.m.: Judy Samoylove, Marco Agostini, Harry Kehler

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling