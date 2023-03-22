Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of March 14-20:

For the ladies, it was Tyra Hoggard, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 836 triple to go 137 over her 233 average.

For the men, it was James Walker, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 598 triple to go 145 over his 151 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Gwenda Peck, who bowls in the Thursday a.m. League. She bowled a 552 triple to go 156 over her 132 average.

For the men, it was Frank Gration, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. He bowled a 630 triple to go 111 over his 151 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Garry Altwasser, 303; Jim Brazeau, 307, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 782; Tony Beauchamp, 343, 100 POA; Shirley Little, 309, 100 POA; Jordan Hoge, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 352, 100 POA; Frank Gration, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 300, 836; Avery Handley, 306; Alex Kazimer, 342, 393, 1,013, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 236; Allen Burn, 247;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 210;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK (YEARLY, BY LEAGUE):

Sunday 7 p.m.: Ella Handley, Kara Kazimer, David Taylor;

Monday 9:30 a.m.: Ron Reinhart, Cheryl Ramsey, Frank Gration;

Monday 1 p.m.: Randy Willerton, Eileen Caldwell, Heather Leask;

Monday 7 p.m.: Alex Kazimer, Peggy Hoggard, Robyn Rolke, Antonia Sengotta, Bill Sengotta, Wanda Klassen-Roth, Mike Litowsky, Chanes Lariviere, Tyra Hoggard;

Tuesday 9:30 a.m.: Annie Desrosiers;

Tuesday 1 p.m.: Lawrence Kupryk, Shirley Little, Joanne Swart, Keith Altwasser, Tara Ratcliffe, Barb Trickett, Yvonne Walker, Bonnie Lawrence;

Tuesday 7 p.m.: Michelle Olsen, Jack Mawle, Brittany Paulson, Matt White, Tom Wilde, Cheryl Schwarz, Jade Hamilton, Joe Wood, Randy Borton, Paul Schnyder;

Wednesday 1 p.m.: Tony Beauchamp, Chris Cooper, Cheryl Schwarz;

Wednesday 7 p.m.: Jessy Buchanan, Jo Arih, Dan DeBoer, Lyle Rachwalski, Chandra Hamilton, Bill Plummer, Kristen Fawcett, Freeman Smith;

Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Art Willman, Bob Grant, Gwenda Peck;

Thursday 1 p.m.: Sue Carleton, Marcel Charest, Bill Carleton, Jessie Pinnette, Landon McWilliam, Garry Altwasser, Claudia West, Ed McCrea, Karen Belshaw, Jon Willis, George Smith, Dieter Faden;

Thursday 7 p.m.: Ray Gauthier, Jon Carr, James Forscutt, Michelle Brouwer, Gerry Thomas, Tracy Hamilton, Lincoln Brouwer, Tina Cousins, Ange Dranchuk, Lauren Moore, Joanne Wynn, James Walker;

Friday 9:30 a.m.: Gordon Paterson, Brenda Crocker, Irene Roggensack, Betty Gauthier, Karen Patterson, Tim Hill, Bill Kennedy;

Friday 1 p.m.: Judy Samoylove, Marco Agostini, Harry Kehler

